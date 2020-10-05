1/1
JOYCE ROBERTS-GUARENTE
ROBERTS-GUARENTE, Joyce Of Harwich, formerly of Arlington, September 23, 2020. Loving mother of Brendan Sullivan of East Boston. Beloved daughter of Robert and Joan (Campbell) Guarente of Harwich, Mr. & Mrs Guarente will be unable to attend services Thursday, but will be attending the services on Saturday. Dear sister of Laureen Guarente of Harwich and Nancy Richard and her husband Joe of Bedford. Also survived by 7 nephews. Visiting hours will be held for Joyce, in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder house Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Thursday evening from 6:00 - 8:00, October 8th, also visiting will be held in St. Brigid Church,  2001 Massachusetts Ave., Lexington, MA, Saturday morning, October 10, from 10:00 - 11:00 followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joyce's memory to the Animal Rescue League of Brewster, 3981 Main St., Brewster, MA 02631.


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
