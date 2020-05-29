|
|
RESTO DIAZ, Juana RSCJ Religious of the Sacred Heart, Juana Resto Diaz, RSCJ, died May 15, 2020, in Abany, New York. Juana was born in 1928 to Regino Resto and Marcelina Dias Resto in Puerto Rico. She entered the Society of the Sacred Heart in 1955 in San Diego, California, and made her first vows in 1957. Juana was a coadjutrix sister (a non-teaching religious) who served in various support roles in Sacred Heart schools in Chicago and Omaha. She served the City of Boston in pastoral ministry at Boston City Hospital, Holy Cross Cathedral and Blackstone Elementary School. Sister Diaz is survived by many nieces and nephews in Puerto Rico and her Sisters in the Society of the Sacred Heart. Burial took place on May 21, 2020, at Kenwood Cemetery in Albany, New York. To read the complete obituary, visit https://rscj.org/about/memoriam Memorial contributions can be made to the Society of the Sacred Heart, 4120 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63108.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 30, 2020