Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
BLANEY, Juanita J. Of Norwood, April 15. Beloved mother of Lawrence Blaney and wife Ann of NH, Sheldon Blaney and wife Janice of Dedham, Scott Blaney and wife Arlene of NC and Leslie Blaney and husband Mike Hill of SC. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Eileen Fichera. Services and interment are private.In lieu of flowers, donations to Living Waters Church, 668 Walpole St., Norwood, MA 02062 would be appreciated. For obituary and to sign guestbook, visit website. May Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
