|
|
RIGUEUR, Jude Evans Of Boston, passed away on June 3, 2020 after bravely battling COVID-19. Jude was born on July 20, 1956 in Port Au Prince, Haiti. He moved to the United States in 1971, where he later became a citizen, and resided in Boston. Jude will be fondly remembered by all for his warm and gentle heart. He was preceded in death by his parents Franck and Julcina Rigueur, and sister Ginette Douyon. Jude is survived by his loving brothers Hansy and Louis Rigueur, his dear and supportive cousin Gesnele Porcena, and beloved Goddaughter Sheila Douyon. He also leaves to mourn many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends. Arrangements are entrusted to Brady Fallon Funeral Home and remain private.
View the online memorial for Jude Evans RIGUEUR
Published in The Boston Globe on June 8, 2020