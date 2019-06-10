CAMMARATA, Judith A. (Mercurio) At 85 years, in Revere, formerly of Everett, June 8th, following a lengthy illness at 85 years. Adored wife of 64 years to Vincent J. "Sonny" Cammarata. Cherished mother to Susan M. Forte & husband James M. of Saugus, Cheryl J. Cammarata of Revere & Phyllis A. Yewcic & husband, Thomas V. of Stoneham. Beloved grandmother to Kristen A. Flynn & husband, Ryan of Merrimack, NH, Elizabeth N. Forte of Beverly, Meredith A. Stavrinos of Medford, Michala M. Stavrinos of Revere, Thomas V., Julia R. and Janelle T. Yewcic, all of Stoneham. Dear sister of Robert Mercurio & wife, Grace of Falmouth, Aida Mageau of Dennis & her late twin sister, Janice E. Gonnella. Also lovingly survived by her two great-granddaughters, Mia Rose & Madeline, her brother-in-law, George L. Gonnella, Sr. of Peabody & many proud nieces & nephews. Family & friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, on Thursday, June 13th at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 670 Washington Ave., Revere, at 10:30 a.m., and immediately followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting Hours are Wednesday, June 12th in the funeral home from 4-8 p.m. Parking available left of the funeral home. Longtime active member of St. Mary's Parish Community & Member of St. Mary's Women's Club & the Suburbanites' Bowling League. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the A.C.F. Famiglia Scholarship Fund, 14 Joseph Road, Revere, MA 02151. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary