CIMENO, Judith A. (Basilici) "Judi" Of Dedham, Sept. 16, age 76. Dear mother of the late Michael A., and loving grandmother to Dylan, Brandon, Patrick, and Cole Cimeno. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., DEDHAM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral on Friday at 10 AM at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 950 East St., Dedham. Interment to follow at The Gardens at Gethsemane in West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For obituary and online guestbook, please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019