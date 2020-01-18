Home

JUDITH A. (PEARSON) DACEY


1945 - 2020
DACEY, Judith A. (Pearson) Of Belmont and Dennis, departed to a better place on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 at the age of 74. Wife of the Late David C. Dacey. Loving mother of James and his wife Judy of Belmont, Sean and his wife Jessica of Walpole and the late Mathew P. Adoring grandmother of Jacqui, Connor, Kevin, Molly, Ava Mattie & Ella. Relatives and Friends are respectively invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in Celebration of Judy's Life to be held at St. Luke's Parish, 132 Lexington St., Belmont, on Tuesday, at 9:00am.

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
