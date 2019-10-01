|
DeCOURCY, Judith A. (Kelley) Of Wakefield, Oct. 1. Wife of the late David H. DeCourcy. Mother of Janet M. Donovan and husband Daniel, Harold F. DeCourcy and Susan, Elise A. DeCourcy, Cheryl L. Holman and husband Walter, David John DeCourcy and wife Jennifer, and Jill DeCourcy. Sister of the late Richard, William, Janet and Thomas. Beloved "Grammy" to 11 grandchildren. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Friday at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10am. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, the family strongly encourages donations to Wakefield Food Pantry, PO Box 1624, Wakefield, MA 01880. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 2, 2019