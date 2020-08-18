Boston Globe Obituaries
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
(617) 527-0986
More Obituaries for JUDITH DENUCCI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH A. (MACBRIDE) DENUCCI

JUDITH A. (MACBRIDE) DENUCCI Obituary
DeNUCCI, Judith A. (MacBride) Of Halifax, formerly of Plymouth, August 15, 2020. Predeceased by her mother Evelyn MacBride, her father Rupert MacBride and her brother James (Jimmy) MacBride. Survived by her children Kenneth Lyons (Christine) of Halifax, MA, Jennifer Ona (Mel) of Honolulu, HI and Robert Lyons (Wati) of Palmdale, CA. Sister to Richard MacBride of Newton and Leo MacBride of Florida. Proud grandmother to her two grandchildren Kaelin and Amanda Lyons. Funeral Services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Judith's memory may be made to Cranberry Hospice, Plymouth, MA 02360. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com

View the online memorial for Judith A. (MacBride) DeNUCCI
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2020
