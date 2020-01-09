|
|
FIGUEIREDO, Judith A. (Watts) Passed away on January 6, 2020 in Cohasset in her home of 45 years, after heroically battling brain cancer for 14 months. She was born September 16, 1955 in Boston, MA.
Judy was the daughter of the late Ann (Staudinger) Santia of Arlington, MA and the late Charles Watts of Nantucket, MA. She was the stepdaughter of the late Joseph Santia of Scituate, MA.
Judy grew up in Somerville, MA and later moved to Scituate, MA. There she graduated from Scituate High School Class of '74. Following high school, she worked as a book keeper, owned her own candy shop on Cohasset Harbor (Judy's Candyland), and was the loyal and dedicated secretary of the Joseph Osgood School in Cohasset for 31 years.
She was predeceased by her parents, her father-in-law Joseph Figueiredo, her son James L. Figueiredo, her sister Susan (Watts) Benci and brother-in-law Don Benci.
Judy is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, James P. Figueiredo, her daughter Jenny (Figueiredo) Montgomery and husband Tyler J. Montgomery, her son John M. Figueiredo, and her siblings Cynthia (Watts) Walker, James Watts and wife Karla Watts, Stephen Watts and wife Betty Watts, Ann Marie (Watts) Mills and husband Thomas Mills, and Patricia (Watts) Lenahan and husband Timothy Lenahan. She is also survived by her mother-in-law Jean Figueiredo, her sister-in-law Jayne (Figueiredo) Herzog and her husband Scott Herzog, her brother-in-law Joseph Figueiredo and his wife Nancy (Beamon) Figueiredo, many loving nieces and nephews, and her most treasured grandchildren Ella M. Montgomery, Charles J. Montgomery, and Jacob J. Figueiredo.
Judy was strong, loyal, steadfast, and unapologetic. Her friends and family were lucky to have her and she will be greatly missed.
Family and friends are invited to Visiting Hours on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 5-8 pm in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), COHASSET. A Private Memorial Service will be held. For an online guestbook, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
781.383.0200
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 10, 2020