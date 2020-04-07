Boston Globe Obituaries
JUDITH A. GAINLEY

JUDITH A. GAINLEY Obituary
GAINLEY, Judith A. Age 78, formerly of Peabody, wife of the late Frank J. Gainley, had a lengthy career as a food service worker in the Peabody Public school system, a communicant of St. Richards Church in Danvers, and St. Ann's Church in Peabody. She is survived by her daughter Lisa and her husband Thomas F. Dimino of Peabody, her son, Frank J. Gainley, Jr. and his wife, Maureen of Burlington; her grandchildren; Tayla, Marlea, and Shaylinn Gainley, her brother, Richard Horne and his wife Lillian of Scottsdale, AR, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her oldest granddaughter, Briannna Gainley. Visiting Hours: Due to current CDC guidelines, a private burial will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made in Judith's memory to an existing UMass Lowell Computer Science Scholarship. This can be done by visitng the secure link below and then selecting the "One-time Gift" button. https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1355/lowell/forms/forms.aspx?sid=1355&gid=4&pgid=893&cid=2172&dids=453&bledit=1 For online guestbook, please visit ccbfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 8, 2020
