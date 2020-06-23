|
|
GRECO, Judith A. "Judy" Age 80 of Revere, formerly of Winthrop and the North End of Boston passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones into the arms of her Angels. Judy was predeceased by her wonderful parents, Yolanda (Martini) Masciulli and Albert Masciulli whom she adored and cared for in their elder years. Also her devoted Husband Victor, her "second mother" and loving aunt Marie McCormack of Sharon. Beloved, devoted and adored mother of Jodi Greco of Revere, with whom she shared a very special bond and Victor Greco, her loving son of Revere, with whom she resided and was her caregiver and confidant. Cherished and loving grandmother to Catherine Rose Greco of Florida and Thomas Joseph Russo of Revere. Loving sister to Ralph J. Masciulli and his wife Mary of Lexington. Cherished aunt of Michael J. Masciulli and his family of Norwood and David Masciulli of Medford. Judy is also survived by several loving cousins and dear friends.
Judy was a pillar of love and strength and her life is marked by the profound and unwavering love and dedication to her children, grandchildren and family. She was funloving and mischievous in her youth and a trailblazer in living outside the lines. She loved entertaining, cooking and making everyone feel loved and cared for. Judy grew up on Hanover Street in the North End as part of a large and loving extended family filled with happy memories. She was a graduate of Julie Billiart High School class of 1958. She was also a graduate of Bunker Hill Community College Associate Degree program in travel. She was one of the first reservation agents at Eastern Airlines and lead the team who opened their first international reservation center in Gatwick, London. Following her retirement from Eastern, she was a travel agent for Airwaves travel in Winthrop and Revere. Judy was also a hard working and revered waitress through her younger years at several well known establishments throughout the area. She leaves behind her loving warmth, strength and unique ability to make things better which will remain with all those who were fortunate enough to experience them.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of of Judy's Life on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Anthony's Church in Revere, MA. Expressions of remembrance in Judy's name may be made to her favorite charity The Listening Place in Lynn Massachusetts, c/o Father Alfonse Ferreira, 36 Michigan Ave. To leave an online condolence for the family on our memory wall, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home
781-284-1127
Published in The Boston Globe from June 24 to June 25, 2020