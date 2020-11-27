MABEL, Judith A. Judith A. Mabel, at the age of 77, of Brookline, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Rita (Byer) and Philip Mabel. Loving mother to Matthew Christensen and Jessica Liegel of Jamaica Plain, and Joshua Christensen of Somerville. Dear sister of Barry and Nilsa Mabel. She is also survived by her nieces Barbara Harris, Rachel Mabel and Lisa Mabel. Judy received her PhD from BU in 1973 and worked at Arthur D. Little until 1981. She then taught in various capacities at the Windsor School and BC, and worked as a science editor. She started a nutritionist private practice in 2001 and treated patients until 2019. Judy loved knitting and skiing, visiting some of the world's best slopes. A lifelong environmentalist, she also became involved in the Jewish Climate Action Network in 2010 and served as Treasurer. She was a member of the Sisterhood at Temple Ohabei Shalom. Judy loved singing and was a member of the Mystic Chorale and Temple Ohabei Shalom choir. The family would like to thank Merry Arnold, David Schreiber and Erin Osborn for their love and support through a difficult time. Graveside service was held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judy's name to Temple Ohabei Shalom Music Worship Fund, 1187 Beacon St., Brookline, MA 02446 or the Brookline Food Bank, 15 St. Paul St., Brookline, MA 02446. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.Levinechapels.com