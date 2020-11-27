1/1
JUDITH A. MABEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JUDITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MABEL, Judith A. Judith A. Mabel, at the age of 77, of Brookline, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Rita (Byer) and Philip Mabel. Loving mother to Matthew Christensen and Jessica Liegel of Jamaica Plain, and Joshua Christensen of Somerville. Dear sister of Barry and Nilsa Mabel. She is also survived by her nieces Barbara Harris, Rachel Mabel and Lisa Mabel. Judy received her PhD from BU in 1973 and worked at Arthur D. Little until 1981. She then taught in various capacities at the Windsor School and BC, and worked as a science editor. She started a nutritionist private practice in 2001 and treated patients until 2019. Judy loved knitting and skiing, visiting some of the world's best slopes. A lifelong environmentalist, she also became involved in the Jewish Climate Action Network in 2010 and served as Treasurer. She was a member of the Sisterhood at Temple Ohabei Shalom. Judy loved singing and was a member of the Mystic Chorale and Temple Ohabei Shalom choir. The family would like to thank Merry Arnold, David Schreiber and Erin Osborn for their love and support through a difficult time. Graveside service was held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judy's name to Temple Ohabei Shalom Music Worship Fund, 1187 Beacon St., Brookline, MA 02446 or the Brookline Food Bank, 15 St. Paul St., Brookline, MA 02446. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.Levinechapels.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
6172778300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved