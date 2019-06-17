|
|
McLAUGHLIN, Judith A. (Ciccariella) June 15th, of Malden. Devoted mother of Kathy DelloRusso of Medford and the late Duane McLaughlin. Loving companion of Jack Costello of Malden. Cherished sister of Rosemary L. Halpin and her late husband Paul of OK and Eileen M. "Bunny" Lennox and her husband Walter of FL. Proud grandmother of Stephen, Megan, Jennifer, Christopher, Nicole, and Gina. Beloved aunt of Paul, Stacy, Nikki-Lee and Graig. Also survived by many cousins, friends, and her favorite neighborhood children, Kaitlyn and Ryan. Funeral from the Weir – MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Fri., June 21st, at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Josephs Church, Malden, at 10 AM. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thurs., June 20th, from 4 – 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making a donation to the . For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2019