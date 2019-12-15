|
McMAHON, Judith A. (McDuff) Of Weymouth, December 13, 2019. Loving mother of Scott and his wife Nelia McMahon of Sterling, Kevin and his wife Jen McMahon of CA, Stephen and his wife Afiesha McMahon of Dorchester. Cherished Nana of Kyle, Brayden, Soraya and Declan. Dear sister of Joseph McDuff of Brockton, and the late Elaine and Michael McDuff. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Sunday, December 22, from 2 to 6pm. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth, Monday morning, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment private. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com Remembrances may be made to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 21, 2019