Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Resources
More Obituaries for JUDITH MCMAHON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH A. (MCDUFF) MCMAHON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUDITH A. (MCDUFF) MCMAHON Obituary
McMAHON, Judith A. (McDuff) Of Weymouth, December 13, 2019. Loving mother of Scott and his wife Nelia McMahon of Sterling, Kevin and his wife Jen McMahon of CA, Stephen and his wife Afiesha McMahon of Dorchester. Cherished Nana of Kyle, Brayden, Soraya and Declan. Dear sister of Joseph McDuff of Brockton, and the late Elaine and Michael McDuff. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Sunday, December 22, from 2 to 6pm. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth, Monday morning, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment private. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com Remembrances may be made to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUDITH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -