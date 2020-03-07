|
|
MONACO, Judith A. September 16, 1939 - March 5, 2020 Judy, born & raised in Somerville, is survived by children Karen Hoyt, Stephen Saltzman, Lori Smith & Cheri Morris, siblings Richard Milligan, Jeanette LaRoche & James Milligan, stepchildren Carol, Jack & Mark Monaco, & 10 grandchildren. An intimate family Funeral is planned in Ft. Myers, FL later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's name may be made to More: bit.ly/JMonaco
View the online memorial for Judith A. MONACO
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020