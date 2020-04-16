Home

JUDITH A. "JUDY" MORIARTY

MORIARTY, Judith A. "Judy" Age 76, of Naples, Florida (formerly of Boston), passed away at home with her sister by her side on April 14. She was predeceased by her mother Mary Martin and she is survived by her son James Sean Moriarty, her sister Cynthia Connors and her granddaughter Liah Moriarty. Services to be held at a later date in Boston. Should friends desire, contributions can be made to St. Jude or Avow Frances Georgeson Hospice House of Naples. Online condolences, www.fullernaples.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 17, 2020
