PIZZO, Judith A. Of Woburn, April 17th at 71 years of age. Cherished mother of Michelle Bogus, her husband Anthony "Jim" and Lisa J. Garrett, her husband John "Jay." Dear sister of Paul Pizzo, Jr., Jo-Anne Bogus, her husband John. Dear niece of Mary M. Fossey, and friend of the late Connie Johnson. Beloved grandmother of Mikayla, Lily, and Kassandra "Kassie" Bogus, Julie and Joshua Garrett. Also lovingly survived by dear nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. Remembrances may be made in honor of Judy to theWoburn Council of Social Concern, 3 Merrimac Street, Woburn, MA 01801. 781 - 933 - 0400 lynch-cantillon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020