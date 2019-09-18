|
|
SCARPONE, Judith A. (DeFreitas) "Judy" In Woburn, September 17th, after a short illness at eighty four years of age. Beloved mother of Robert Scarpone, his wife Deborah of Woburn, James Scarpone, his wife Kathleen of NH, Laura Vincent, her husband Greg of Norton and the late Judith Boudreau. Dear sister of the late Lee Pires. Cherished "Vovo" of Anthony, Kelly, Gregory, Rachel and sadly the late Joseph. "Great-Vovo" of Millie. A Funeral will be held in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN on Friday, September 20th at 10 a.m. Interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Stoneham. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours, Thursday, September 19th, 3 – 7 p.m. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 19, 2019