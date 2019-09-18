Boston Globe Obituaries
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
JUDITH A. "JUDY" (DEFREITAS) SCARPONE

JUDITH A. "JUDY" (DEFREITAS) SCARPONE Obituary
SCARPONE, Judith A. (DeFreitas) "Judy" In Woburn, September 17th, after a short illness at eighty four years of age. Beloved mother of Robert Scarpone, his wife Deborah of Woburn, James Scarpone, his wife Kathleen of NH, Laura Vincent, her husband Greg of Norton and the late Judith Boudreau. Dear sister of the late Lee Pires. Cherished "Vovo" of Anthony, Kelly, Gregory, Rachel and sadly the late Joseph. "Great-Vovo" of Millie. A Funeral will be held in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN on Friday, September 20th at 10 a.m. Interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Stoneham. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours, Thursday, September 19th, 3 – 7 p.m. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 19, 2019
