Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
320 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA
View Map
JUDITH A. (FAHEY) SILCK


1943 - 2019
JUDITH A. (FAHEY) SILCK Obituary
SILCK, Judith A. (Fahey) Of Winthrop, Nov. 17, 2019, devoted wife of John "Jack" Silck. Loving stepmother of Christine Wallace and her husband Joe Livingston of Concord, NH. Cherished grandmother of Sydney and Gracie Wallace. She was loved by her closest friend/cousin Beverly Lembo and her husband Peter. Judy also leaves many nieces, nephews and their families in Attleboro, Chelmsford, Nashua, New Hampshire and Winthrop. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Funeral Mass in the St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery. Memorial donations may be to the of MA at or to the at For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019
