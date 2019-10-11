Boston Globe Obituaries
JUDITH A. "JUDY" (MCLEAN) SILVA

SILVA, Judith A. (McLean) "Judy" Of Newton. October 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Raymond Silva, Sr. Loving mother of Raymond, Jr., Tommy, Nicholas, Christopher and Jennifer Silva. Devoted grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 3, she is also survived by her brothers Richard, John and William McLean. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Noon in St. Bernard Parish, 1523 Washington St., West Newton, followed by interment in Newton Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be Monday from 3-7PM in the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at ww5.komen.org Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 12, 2019
Download Now