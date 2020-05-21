|
|
TULLY, Judith A. "Judy" (Green) Age 78, of Wilmington, formerly of Malden, passed away peacefully at home on May 21, 2020. Judy was the beloved wife of the late Gerald F. "Jerry" Tully, devoted mother of Karen Richardson of Tewksbury, Brian Tully and his fiance Lindsey Caron of York, ME, John Tully of Wilmington, Mark Tully and his wife Nancy of Foxboro and Maura Puleo and her husband Robert of Chesterfield, VA. Loving "Nana" of Bradley, Janine, Jason, Daniel, Logan, Conor, Riley, Megan, Amanda, Katelyn, Brendan, Kevin, Matthew, Emily, Grace and Caroline. Cherished daughter of the late John P., II and Mary Eleanor (Cahill) Green, dear sister of Edward Green and his wife Eugenia of Wakefield and the late Jack Green, sister-in-law of Rev. Eugene Tully of Wilmington. Judy is also survived by her niece Tanya Green, as well as many dear friends and neighbors. Visiting Hours: Due to the current situation with the coronavirus, and for everyone's safety, the Tully family has decided to have a private Service at this time. A Memorial Mass to honor Judy will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's memory may be made to the Sophia Gordon Cancer Center, Lahey Clinic Medical Center, 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nichols Funeral Home, Wilmington, MA. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2020