More Obituaries for JUDITH YETMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH A. (LEE) YETMAN

JUDITH A. (LEE) YETMAN Obituary
YETMAN, Judith A. (Lee) Ret. BPD Traffic Supervisor, a lifelong resident of South Boston, passed away surrounded by her loving family, February 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. "Doubles" Yetman, Sr. Loving mother of Eugene T. Carroll, Jr. of PA, his former wife Cathy, Curtis R. Carroll, BPD, his wife Coleen of Braintree, Kimberly Stanford, her husband Michael of Plymouth, Judy Herron, her husband James of Wareham, the late Robert L. Yetman, III, his fianc?e Kellie Donovan and Robert L. Yetman, Jr. Dear sister of Curtis D. Lee and his wife Joanne. Devoted grandmother of Ryan, Kimberly, Tara, Rory, Jimma, Opie, Jared, Rachel, Zachary, CJ, the late Meghan and Michael. Loving great-grandmother of 11. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Judy loved the beach and spending time with the "Golden Girls", Theresa, Barbara and Val. She was also a former employee of Osco Drug. There will be a Funeral Procession leaving the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON on Wednesday morning at 11:30AM for a Graveside Service at New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Judith's memory to the , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020
