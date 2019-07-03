Boston Globe Obituaries
JUDITH BEATTIE
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
600 Broadway
Chelsea, MA
JUDITH ANN (ZALEWSKI) BEATTIE


1949 - 2019
JUDITH ANN (ZALEWSKI) BEATTIE Obituary
BEATTIE, Judith Ann (Zalewski) At 69 years of age, Judith passed away on June 20, at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland, CA. Beloved wife of 37 years to Mark Beattie of Oakland, CA. Devoted mother of Katherine Beattie of Oakland, CA and Meaghan Beattie of Brookline. Loving daughter of the late Stephen C. and Agnes J. (Sheehan) Zalewski. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for a Funeral Procession at the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA, on Monday, July 8, at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Rose of Lima Church, 600 Broadway, Chelsea, at 10:00 A.M. Services will conclude with inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. The family will receive friends and family after the inurnment burial at Exchange Street Bistro in Malden for a reception. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org to fund type 1 Diabetes research. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Frank A. Welsh & Sons Chelsea, 617-889-2723

Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2019
