BIGGS, Judith Ann (Barr) Age 81, of Nashua, NH and formerly of Tyngsboro and Chelmsford, died late Friday night, August 28, 2020 at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, NH. She was married to the late Richard M. Biggs. Born in New London, CT, she was the daughter of the late James and Beatrice (Hoyt) Barr. She is survived by her children Steven Biggs and his wife Terri of Amesbury, Ma, Randolph Biggs and his wife Kellie of Nashua, NH, Lawrence Biggs of Steep Falls, ME, and Jonathan Biggs and his wife Nancy of Seekonk, MA, 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, six nieces, two nephews, and countless dear friends. She was the companion of the late Richard Morse, and the sister of the late Richard Barr and Nancy Cloutier. Visiting hours Thurs., 3 to 7 P.M. at the Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., CHELMSFORD. A graveside service will be Fri. at 11am at Fairview Cemetery, Main St., Chelmsford with burial to follow. Memorials may be made in her name to the American Diabetes Association
, 330 Congress St., Boston, MA 02210, www.diabetes.org
or to the American Heart Assoc.
, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. Arrangements by Dolan Funeral Home, 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
Dolan Funeral Home 978-251-4041 www.dolanfuneralhome.com