1/1
JUDITH ANN (BARR) BIGGS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JUDITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BIGGS, Judith Ann (Barr) Age 81, of Nashua, NH and formerly of Tyngsboro and Chelmsford, died late Friday night, August 28, 2020 at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, NH. She was married to the late Richard M. Biggs. Born in New London, CT, she was the daughter of the late James and Beatrice (Hoyt) Barr. She is survived by her children Steven Biggs and his wife Terri of Amesbury, Ma, Randolph Biggs and his wife Kellie of Nashua, NH, Lawrence Biggs of Steep Falls, ME, and Jonathan Biggs and his wife Nancy of Seekonk, MA, 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, six nieces, two nephews, and countless dear friends. She was the companion of the late Richard Morse, and the sister of the late Richard Barr and Nancy Cloutier. Visiting hours Thurs., 3 to 7 P.M. at the Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., CHELMSFORD. A graveside service will be Fri. at 11am at Fairview Cemetery, Main St., Chelmsford with burial to follow. Memorials may be made in her name to the American Diabetes Association, 330 Congress St., Boston, MA 02210, www.diabetes.org or to the American Heart Assoc., P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. Arrangements by Dolan Funeral Home, 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com Dolan Funeral Home 978-251-4041 www.dolanfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved