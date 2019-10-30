|
CLARK, Judith Ann (MacKenzie) Of Scituate, formerly of Acton, October 27, 2019, age 83. Daughter of the late Russell and Pauline (Knebel). Graduate of Braintree High School 1953, UMass Amherst 1957. Judy dedicated her life to teaching, family and friendship. Loving wife of 60 years to the late Howard J. Clark, Jr.; mother of Heather (John Rodley), Holly, Matthew; grandmother of Grace and Deaglan Rodley; sister of David and the late Paul. She leaves beloved family, friends, and caregiver Jackie Keane, whom she cherished. Visiting Hours: Family and friends invited to Memorial Gathering at Judy's home, Sunday, Nov. 10, 11:00-2:00.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019