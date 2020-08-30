HERMAN, Judith Ann "Judee" (McNamara) Of East Sandwich, formerly of Walpole, August 29, 2020, age 74 years. Loving mother of Kym and her husband Kelly Peterson of Norfolk, Erik Herman of Medfield, and Kurt and his wife Stephanie Herman of Norfolk. Cherished grandmother of Emma, Dylan, Meghan, Julian, Alexandra, Mac, and Deegan. Beloved companion of William J. "Bill" Torpey of East Sandwich. Sister of Karen McNamara of Georgia, Marylynne Dias-McNamara of Andover, Deborah Murray of Charlestown, Gail Conway of Boston, and the late Brian McNamara. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Judee's Life Celebration, in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE, on Tuesday, from 4pm to 8pm. Her Funeral Mass and interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to: Massachusetts Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main Street Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store