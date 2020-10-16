1/
JUDITH ANN (BYINGTON) MONSINI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JUDITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MONSINI, Judith Ann "Judy" (Byington) Of Malden, formerly of Everett and Medford, passed away on Oct. 10. Devoted mother of Albert V. Monsini and his wife Andrea and Christopher R. Monsini and his wife Michelle. Also survived by six grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 27 in St. Joseph Church, 770 Salem Street, Malden at 10:15 am, followed by an interment at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo1-877-71-ROCCO

www.roccofuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved