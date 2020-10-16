MONSINI, Judith Ann "Judy" (Byington) Of Malden, formerly of Everett and Medford, passed away on Oct. 10. Devoted mother of Albert V. Monsini and his wife Andrea and Christopher R. Monsini and his wife Michelle. Also survived by six grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 27 in St. Joseph Church, 770 Salem Street, Malden at 10:15 am, followed by an interment at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo1-877-71-ROCCO