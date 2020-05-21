|
|
STAPLES, Judith Anne (Connors) Of Waltham (formerly of Arlington), passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the age of 80 of COVID-19 related issues. Beloved wife of William F. Staples, Jr. of Waltham. Survived by her two adoring daughters, Christine Staples of Woodbridge, VA and Meredith Staples and her husband José Plascencia of Oakland, CA. Judie was the loving daughter of the late Helena and John Connors of Cambridge. Loving sister of the late Ruth Mahoney of Raymond, ME. Loving sister of the late Helene Jamieson and her late husband Philip of Plymouth. Loving sister of Joan Calley of Grayson, GA and her late husband John. Loving sister of Margaret Sullivan of Winchester and her late husband William. Loving sister of Alice Gaudette and her husband Henri of York, ME. Loving sister of Maryanne Donahue and her husband Harold of Stow, MA. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Due to the current health crisis, funeral arrangements will be celebrated at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at alz.org/donate
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020