Obituary Condolences Flowers ARMKNECHT, Judith Austin Loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on June 7th, 2019 in Providence, RI after complications from a stroke suffered on an around the world cruise with her adoring husband Bob. She was born on March 3rd, 1941 in Boston, MA to Frederick P. and Elizabeth M. Austin of Barrington, RI.



Judy was brilliant. While still in high school she received awards from Brown University for her prose and poetry. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Mt. Holyoke College in 1963. In 1964 Judy obtained a Master's in Teaching from Harvard University. She went on to teach English at her alma mater, Lincoln School in Providence, RI. Judy was a natural educator. When living in Duxbury, MA, she tutored many young people from China who were living here on their own and prepared them to succeed at various colleges and universities in the US. At this time she also gave lectures at The Village in Duxbury in preparation for frequent trips to the theater in Boston.



In addition to her sharp intellect, Judy was also an athlete who played field hockey in high school and enjoyed playing tennis and golf in Sakonnet where she enjoyed so many summers. She also loved to dance and sing. Judy was creative. With her writing talent and eye for photography, she worked at Lincoln School, Rhode Island Hospital, Pine Manor College, and Dana Hall School handling publications and PR. She later became a very talented and prolific water color artist. She also mastered the arts of knitting, sewing and embroidering gifts for friends and family. Judy's passion for travel began early and continued throughout her life. She was fearless and curious and traveled the world documenting her trips with story-telling photos lovingly preserved in albums with captions that revealed how happy she was as part of an intrepid traveling duo. Her first adventures were with friends. The last five years she explored new countries with Bob, the love of her life.



She is survived by her loving husband Robert G. Armknecht, children George Kilborn Jr, Wendy Kilborn, Ben Kilborn and his wife Beth, grandchildren Allison and Austin Kilborn and sister Bethany Jester.



A Celebration of her Life will be held at the United Congregational Church in Little Compton, RI on June 22nd at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's memory can be made to : https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/onetime.cfm Published in The Boston Globe from June 12 to June 16, 2019