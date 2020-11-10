1/1
JUDITH BARBARA (RITTENBERG) ALPERT
ALPERT, Judith Barbara (Rittenberg) Of Newton, 87, entered into rest November 9th. Beloved wife of 62 years of Dr. Norman Alpert. Devoted mother of David (Ashley), Matthew (Alison), Elizabeth (Manuel) Henriquez, and Peter (Jill). Grandmother of Samuel, Max, Katie, Isabelle, Juliet, Sarah, Natalie, and Justin, and great-grandmother of Norah. Sister of Helen Rittenberg. Long-term resident of Westwood, Boca Raton, and Walpole. Her affection and genuine concern for her family was clear and unconditional. An astute observer of people, her opinions were many, strong and sometimes controversial, but so often accurate. May her survivors be as wise and live as long. A private service will be held November 11th. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Judith's memory to Rosie's Place, the Boston Food Bank, or the Massachusetts Audubon Society. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com 781-821-4600


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
