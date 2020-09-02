BELAND, Judith (Payne) Of Mission Hill and Edgartown, September 1, 2020. Adored wife of Robert R. Beland. Devoted mother of Dylan Gallegos and his wife Nicole of Dedham and adored Nana to their son Sammy. Predeceased by her beloved son, Benjamin. Devoted daughter of the late W. Scott and Barbara (Reid) Payne. Dear sister of Patricia Dominguez and her husband Carlos of Gainesville, GA. Cherished aunt to Emily, Niles, and Beth and to Christina and her husband Chance and their daughter Gabby. A lifelong lover of books, voracious reader and a career librarian, retired from the Countway Library of Harvard Medical School. A Graveside Committal will be held at Forest Hills Cemetery, 95 Forest Hills Ave., Boston on Friday, September 4th at 2pm. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to MSPCA – Angell Memorial, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For guestbook, gormleyfuneral.com
