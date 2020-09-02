1/1
JUDITH (PAYNE) BELAND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JUDITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BELAND, Judith (Payne) Of Mission Hill and Edgartown, September 1, 2020. Adored wife of Robert R. Beland. Devoted mother of Dylan Gallegos and his wife Nicole of Dedham and adored Nana to their son Sammy. Predeceased by her beloved son, Benjamin. Devoted daughter of the late W. Scott and Barbara (Reid) Payne. Dear sister of Patricia Dominguez and her husband Carlos of Gainesville, GA. Cherished aunt to Emily, Niles, and Beth and to Christina and her husband Chance and their daughter Gabby. A lifelong lover of books, voracious reader and a career librarian, retired from the Countway Library of Harvard Medical School. A Graveside Committal will be held at Forest Hills Cemetery, 95 Forest Hills Ave., Boston on Friday, September 4th at 2pm. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to MSPCA – Angell Memorial, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For guestbook, gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Forest Hills Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved