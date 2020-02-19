|
|
SCHAEFER, Judith Blake Age 89, of West Newton, passed away after a brief illness on Feb. 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Theodore Schaefer, Jr. Loving mother of the late Theodore B. Schaefer, and Steven Schaefer and his wife, Jodi, of West Newton. Loving grandmother of Jesse, Theodore (T.J.), Geoffrey, Madison and Maxwell. Sister of the late Harlan Blake. Judy was born in Huron, SD, on July. 26, 1930 to Ambrose and Martha (Fardig) Blake. She graduated as valedictorian of Huron High School, and left South Dakota to attend the University of Chicago where she earned three degrees, including a PhD in Human Development. Judy was a researcher at Chicago. Later, she was a professor at Newton Junior College and Newton College of the Sacred Heart. In 1976, she moved with her husband to Shelburne, VT, and spent the final 20 years of her career as a clinical psychologist. In 2000, Judy moved back to Newton. In retirement, she traveled extensively, wrote and published two novels, continued her lifelong interest in politics, and was an avid pianist, figure skater, snorkeler and gardener. Until her final weeks, Judy walked long distances for exercise. A Memorial Service will be held at the chapel at Newton Cemetery at 1 pm, Saturday, March 14. Her ashes will be interred with those of her brother following the Service. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Judy Schaefer to VNA Hospice & Palliative Care/Tippett Hospice Home, 920 South Street, Needham, MA 02492, or online at www.vnacare.org/donors
View the online memorial for Judith Blake SCHAEFER
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 20, 2020