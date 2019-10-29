|
WOOD, Judith C. Of Saugus, October 28. Beloved wife of Edmund G. Wood. Loving mother of Edmund D. Wood & his wife Caren Jones of Lowell, Christopher B. Wood & his partner Joetta Yutkins of Everett, & Stephen Wood & his wife Alish of Saugus. Cherished grandmother of Jessica L. Grenert and Michael C. Wood, both of Ohio, Diana M. Wood of Saugus, Julianna Yutkins & great-granddaughter Gwendolyn. Sister of Colin A. Rees of Rochester, NH, Virginia Price of Saugus & the late Beverly Snowden. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Thursday 4-8 p.m. Relatives & friends are invited. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Friday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Parkinson's Research at www.parkinson.org For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 30, 2019