|
|
GARNER, Judith Carberry Age 67, of Millis, passed away on December 21, 2019, surrounded by the care and comfort of her loving family. She was born in Norwood on October 10, 1952, and attended the Norwood schools, where she graduated from Norwood High School in 1970. Judi was the beloved daughter of the late Walter F. and Betty L. (Richardson) Carberry. She was the second of five siblings and the oldest daughter. Judi is survived by her cherished son, Brendan and his wife Jessica and her beloved grandson Benjamin, who were all the light of her life. She will also be dearly missed by her loving and devoted siblings, her brother Richard and his wife Susan, her sisters Marianne Carberry, Susan Carberry Summers and her husband Robert and Joan Leahy and her husband Patrick. Judi will also be missed by her nieces and nephews Lauren, Richard (Jessica), Kimberly (Ben), Andrew, Queen, Michael, Jake and her great-nephew Mason who brought her so much joy in her last days. She also leaves two special cousins, Leslie and Beth. Judi was a central part of her family and was such a warm and loving person who will be greatly missed. Judi was a proud graduate of Wellesley College, where she earned her Bachelor's degree in History, and Simmons College, where she earned her Master's degree in Library and Information Science. She was most recently employed as the Director of the Jewish Heritage Center at the New England Historic Genealogical Society on Newbury Street in Boston. Judi loved to spend time with her family and enjoyed her many excursions and vacations with her sisters – one of which was her trip to Paris, France for her 60th birthday. She also enjoyed family gatherings at their summer cottage in Manomet. Judi had a wide network of friends that were dear to her throughout her life, some of whom she knew since kindergarten. Her childhood friend from Manomet brought her so much joy reminiscing of their summer days at the beach. Her co-workers and friends from the Genealogical Society were an important part of her life. She was an avid non-fiction reader and passionate about education. Her family would like to thank the medical staff at the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital for the exceptional care she received, especially her doctors Rittani and Zerillo. We would also like to thank the staff at the Stanley Tippett House for the compassion and care they provided to Judi. Visiting Hours will be held January 18, 2020, from 10:30-12:00, at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller Street, MEDFIELD, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Massachusetts Chapter of the or to the Jewish Heritage Center at New England Historic Genealogical Society.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020