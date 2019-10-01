Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JUDITH CHRISTOPHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH (LEVERONE) CHRISTOPHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUDITH (LEVERONE) CHRISTOPHER Obituary
CHRISTOPHER, Judith (Leverone) Passed away September 24, 2019 at the age of 88. Born in Boston in 1931. The daughter of Louise Coffey and Louis Leverone. She attended Girls Latin School and continued on to Barnard College in NYC. Her love of theatre began at Barnard when she wrote and directed the senior year's closing show. It was met with much enthusiasm by both New York City audiences and fellow students. Upon graduation, she started her New York apprenticeship in the theater. She eventually became a theatrical agent, a personal manager and playwright. She translated/adapted the Argentinian play "Kneep" after the author Jorge Goldenburg chose her to translate and adapt the play. Two off-Broadway productions ensued and both met with excellent reception. A woman of magnetic personality that was felt by all who came into her goodness, understanding and humanity. She is survived by her devoted husband of fifty years, actor Thom Christopher. A Celebration of her Life will be held in May of 2020.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUDITH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.