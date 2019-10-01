|
|
CHRISTOPHER, Judith (Leverone) Passed away September 24, 2019 at the age of 88. Born in Boston in 1931. The daughter of Louise Coffey and Louis Leverone. She attended Girls Latin School and continued on to Barnard College in NYC. Her love of theatre began at Barnard when she wrote and directed the senior year's closing show. It was met with much enthusiasm by both New York City audiences and fellow students. Upon graduation, she started her New York apprenticeship in the theater. She eventually became a theatrical agent, a personal manager and playwright. She translated/adapted the Argentinian play "Kneep" after the author Jorge Goldenburg chose her to translate and adapt the play. Two off-Broadway productions ensued and both met with excellent reception. A woman of magnetic personality that was felt by all who came into her goodness, understanding and humanity. She is survived by her devoted husband of fifty years, actor Thom Christopher. A Celebration of her Life will be held in May of 2020.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 4, 2019