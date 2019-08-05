Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:45 PM
Sharon Memorial Park
Sharon, MA
View Map
JUDITH CIBLEY


1927 - 2019
JUDITH CIBLEY Obituary
CIBLEY, Judith S. Passed away August 3, 2019 at home. The daughter of Henry and Mary (Silberg) Leventhal, she was born in 1927 and was the wife of Allen Cibley who predeceased her. She leaves behind her four children, Leonard of Worcester, MA; Brian of Zellwood, FL; Stephen of Haddon Heights, NJ and Vicki (David) of Sicklerville, NJ. Born in Boston, MA she moved to Voorhees, NJ in 1980. Her siblings, Maynard, Ralph and Florence predeceased her. She also leaves behind three nieces, three nephews, two grandnieces and one grandnephew. Graveside services will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 12:45 pm at Sharon Memorial Park in Sharon, MA. Contributions can be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, www.cchnet.net. The family wishes to extend gratitude to those who helped care for our mother. Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc. CHERRY HILL, NJ.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2019
