CLARK, Judith "Judy" (Southerton) Of Melrose, April 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late H. Chandler Clark. Cherished mother of John S. Clark of New York City and Provincetown, MA and Katherine M. Clark and her husband Rodney S. Dowell of Melrose, MA. Much loved grandmother, affectionately known as "Rugra" to Addison, Jared and Nate Dowell. Adored aunt of Kathy Jarvis of Palo Alto, CA, Vicki and Dwight Escalera of Wakefield, RI, Martha and Murray Czaczkes of Madison, CT, Francis Gouillart of Concord, MA, Elizabeth and Bruce Snider of London, UK, John Clark and Merete Gram of Oslo, Norway, Stephen and Karen Clark of Los Angeles, CA, Marlea Clark of Brattleboro, VT, and 22 great and great-great-nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at the Christ Episcopal Church, 526 Amity Road, Bethany, CT on June 23, 2019 at 12 Noon. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the MA/NH www.act.alz.org which has eased the journey for so many suffering from dementia and those who love and care for them. Arrangements by Gately Funeral Home, MELROSE. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home



