HARRIS, Judith Coburn "Judi" Judi Harris died on June 6, 2020 at her home in Sudbury. Judi grew up in East Walpole, Massachusetts, in a house built by her father on what had been his family's farm. After graduating from Walpole High School in 1961, Judi earned a chemistry degree from Mount Holyoke College, and then a Doctorate in Chemistry at Washington University in St. Louis; it was there she met her future husband, Ron Harris.
After brief periods teaching at the college level, judi joined the staff of Arthur D. Little in Cambridge, where she became a Vice President. Her area of expertise was environmental consulting. She monitored the clean-up of the Exxon Valdez oil spill in Alaska, conducted environmental audits, and taught chemical and mining companies around the world how to audit their own businesses.
After her retirement, Judi enjoyed planning bridge with her sister, and attending alumni activities for Arthur D. Little and Mount Holyoke. She drove seniors to medical appointments, delivered "Meals on Wheels," and supported the activities of the Sudbury Valley Trust. She loved watching her many nieces and nephews grown up.
Judi was predeceased by her parents, and her husband, Ron. She is survived by her sister, Erica and brother-in-law, Jeffrey of Winchester MA.
Thanks to the support of her family, neighbors, her friend Wendy Hall, and visiting Angel Jenifa, Judi was able remain at home in Sudbury and enjoy her gardens, the birds outside her window, and the neighborhood activities. Since we can't gather to honor Judi, please enjoy a favorite activity with those you love, leave a memory on www.Duckett-Waterman.com, or contribute to that supports animals.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 10, 2020