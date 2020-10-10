CUNNINGHAM, Judith "Judy" (Cox) Of Franklin, died at the age of 82, after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Cunningham, with whom she shared a devoted and loving marriage of 55 years. Judy passed on October 6th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Judy's spirit continues to live on thru others: her sister-in-law Shirley Cox, her son Michael and his partner Angela, her daughter Susan Morrison, (Judy's favorite, at least according to Susan), her son Steve and his husband Daryl, as well as her 3 grandchildren Meghan, Shannon and Patrick. She also cherished the dozens of younger people that called her "Gram" and deeply treasured her many lifelong friendships. She was forever grateful for the love and support of her extended family in the Boston area and throughout the US. Let's not forget that she was a ceaseless supplier of biscuits to her many "grandpuppies".
Though Jack and Judy lived in many places, including Walpole, Norwood, Toronto, San Francisco, Dallas and Florida, she always remained a Bostonian and a "Rossie" girl at heart (Class of ?55). She and Jack were enthusiastic world travelers with more than 25 countries visited. An extensive library of well-organized and labeled photo albums are left so we can revisit their many adventures. Judy was a prolific reader and movie goer and we all knew never to call during her bi-weekly mahjong games.
Judy was an avid Boston sports fan and she knew her stuff. She followed the stats and facts for all her teams and enjoyed friendly banter with fans of opposing teams. We learned that talking during games was done during commercials only...or else.
As a self-proclaimed morning girl, her days always began with a cup of tea (or two) and a cheery disposition. We have heard that her bright smile is what so many will remember most and we couldn't agree more. We thank you so much Judy, Mom, Gram, for a life well lived. You were the best and you will be deeply missed.
Private services will be held. Per her wishes, donations can be made to The Franklin Food Pantry, PO Box 116, Franklin, MA 02038.
Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of FRANKLIN, (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
).