1/1
JUDITH (COX) CUNNINGHAM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JUDITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUNNINGHAM, Judith "Judy" (Cox) Of Franklin, died at the age of 82, after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Cunningham, with whom she shared a devoted and loving marriage of 55 years. Judy passed on October 6th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Judy's spirit continues to live on thru others: her sister-in-law Shirley Cox, her son Michael and his partner Angela, her daughter Susan Morrison, (Judy's favorite, at least according to Susan), her son Steve and his husband Daryl, as well as her 3 grandchildren Meghan, Shannon and Patrick. She also cherished the dozens of younger people that called her "Gram" and deeply treasured her many lifelong friendships. She was forever grateful for the love and support of her extended family in the Boston area and throughout the US. Let's not forget that she was a ceaseless supplier of biscuits to her many "grandpuppies".

Though Jack and Judy lived in many places, including Walpole, Norwood, Toronto, San Francisco, Dallas and Florida, she always remained a Bostonian and a "Rossie" girl at heart (Class of ?55). She and Jack were enthusiastic world travelers with more than 25 countries visited. An extensive library of well-organized and labeled photo albums are left so we can revisit their many adventures. Judy was a prolific reader and movie goer and we all knew never to call during her bi-weekly mahjong games.

Judy was an avid Boston sports fan and she knew her stuff. She followed the stats and facts for all her teams and enjoyed friendly banter with fans of opposing teams. We learned that talking during games was done during commercials only...or else.

As a self-proclaimed morning girl, her days always began with a cup of tea (or two) and a cheery disposition. We have heard that her bright smile is what so many will remember most and we couldn't agree more. We thank you so much Judy, Mom, Gram, for a life well lived. You were the best and you will be deeply missed.

Private services will be held. Per her wishes, donations can be made to The Franklin Food Pantry, PO Box 116, Franklin, MA 02038.

Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of FRANKLIN, (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ginley Funeral Home
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA 02038
(508) 528-1045
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved