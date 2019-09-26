Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Resources
More Obituaries for JUDITH BONACCI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH E. (WHITE) BONACCI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUDITH E. (WHITE) BONACCI Obituary
BONACCI, Judith E. (White) "Judy" of Arlington, September 26. Beloved wife of Salvatore J. Bonacci. Mother of Michelle Lane Ellsworth of Arlington, Christopher Barre Ellsworth of Lowell and Heather Marie Ellsworth/Harris of Arlington. Stepmother of Daniel Michael Bonacci of Woburn and Theresa Ann Bonacci of NH. Also survived by 10 grandchildren.Veronica, Elizabeth, Michaela, Owen, Julia, Chad, Ryan, Collin and Maddison. Predeceased by granddaughter, Alicia. Daughter of the late Arlington Police Officer George White and Eleanor (Lumley) Tierney. Sister of Maryanne Tracy of Tewksbury, Georgine Moccia of Tewksbury, Anne Greeley of Arlington, Sean Tierney of Tewksbury and John "Tim" Tierney of Reading. Funeral from The DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON, Tuesday, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10am in St. Agnes Church. Interment to follow Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visiting at the funeral home on Monday, 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's may be made in memory to: MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUDITH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito Funeral Home
Download Now