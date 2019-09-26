|
BONACCI, Judith E. (White) "Judy" of Arlington, September 26. Beloved wife of Salvatore J. Bonacci. Mother of Michelle Lane Ellsworth of Arlington, Christopher Barre Ellsworth of Lowell and Heather Marie Ellsworth/Harris of Arlington. Stepmother of Daniel Michael Bonacci of Woburn and Theresa Ann Bonacci of NH. Also survived by 10 grandchildren.Veronica, Elizabeth, Michaela, Owen, Julia, Chad, Ryan, Collin and Maddison. Predeceased by granddaughter, Alicia. Daughter of the late Arlington Police Officer George White and Eleanor (Lumley) Tierney. Sister of Maryanne Tracy of Tewksbury, Georgine Moccia of Tewksbury, Anne Greeley of Arlington, Sean Tierney of Tewksbury and John "Tim" Tierney of Reading. Funeral from The DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON, Tuesday, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10am in St. Agnes Church. Interment to follow Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visiting at the funeral home on Monday, 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's may be made in memory to: MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 28, 2019