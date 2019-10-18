Boston Globe Obituaries
Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
465 Centre St
Newton, MA 02458
617-244-2034
LARKIN, Judith E. Formerly of Newton Centre passed away peacefully, on Oct 17, 2019, surrounded by her "family". She was the beloved mother of the late David Larkin, daughter of the late Madeline Fisher and dear companion of the late Gerry Piercy. Friends are welcome to gather for a Graveside Service on Monday, Oct 28., at 1:30 P.M, at Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut St, Newton Centre. In Judy's memory, a donation to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler St., Boston, MA 02116 would be appreciated. To share a memory of Judy, please visit eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019
