More Obituaries for JUDITH VICHNIAC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH E. (EISENBERG) VICHNIAC

JUDITH E. (EISENBERG) VICHNIAC Obituary
VICHNIAC, Judith E. (Eisenberg) Of Cambridge, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. For 42 years, she was the beloved wife of Gerard Y. Vichniac who predeceased her on March 30, 2019. Devoted mother of Avi Vichniac & his wife Lexi and Rebecca Vichniac. Cherished grandmother of Ella, Jeremy and Zachary. Loving sister of Rabbi Barry Eisenberg, Debbie Kahn and the late Vivian Mann. Services at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard Street, Brookline today, Thursday, October 24, at 12:30pm. Burial will follow at the Independent Pride of Boston Cemetery, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury. Shiva will be at her late residence on Friday from 10-2pm, Saturday evening from 7:30-9:30pm, Sunday 9-12pm and 2:30-5:30pm, Monday 6-8pm and Tuesday 6-8pm. Please omit flowers. Remembrances may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute or to Hebrew SeniorLife. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 24, 2019
