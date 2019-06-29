BLUMSACK, Judith Ellen Age 74, currently of Sarasota, FL, passed away June 26, 2019. She was the daughter of Ruth and Walter Steiner of Brookline, MA. She received a business degree from Boston University. Judy has been married to her devoted husband Joel Blumsack of Lynn, MA, for 54 years. She was preceded in death by her son Craig. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Linda and William Lichtman and their children, Joe and his wife Jen, as well as Seth and his wife Pam. She is survived by her husband, Joel, son, Todd, daughter-in-law, Laurie, and grandchildren, Connor and Aidan. Being an integral part of the Blumsack family she was preceded by her sister-in-law, Sheila Abel, and survived by her brother-in-law, Jerry and their children, Lisa and Ron. A woman beloved by her family and friends for her caring sole, giving heart, compassion and feisty spirit. Her life was marked by her commitment to life, family and friends. She will be dearly missed. Services at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA (gather at administration building), Monday, July 1, 2019, at 11:45 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the . Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019