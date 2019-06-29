Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham St
Sharon, MA 02067
(781) 828-7216
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:45 AM
Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham St.
Sharon, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JUDITH BLUMSACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH ELLEN BLUMSACK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUDITH ELLEN BLUMSACK Obituary
BLUMSACK, Judith Ellen Age 74, currently of Sarasota, FL, passed away June 26, 2019. She was the daughter of Ruth and Walter Steiner of Brookline, MA. She received a business degree from Boston University. Judy has been married to her devoted husband Joel Blumsack of Lynn, MA, for 54 years. She was preceded in death by her son Craig. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Linda and William Lichtman and their children, Joe and his wife Jen, as well as Seth and his wife Pam. She is survived by her husband, Joel, son, Todd, daughter-in-law, Laurie, and grandchildren, Connor and Aidan. Being an integral part of the Blumsack family she was preceded by her sister-in-law, Sheila Abel, and survived by her brother-in-law, Jerry and their children, Lisa and Ron. A woman beloved by her family and friends for her caring sole, giving heart, compassion and feisty spirit. Her life was marked by her commitment to life, family and friends. She will be dearly missed. Services at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA (gather at administration building), Monday, July 1, 2019, at 11:45 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now