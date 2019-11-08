|
ENGERMAN, Judith Age 78, died on Thursday, November 7, 2019, in the company of her loving husband of 56 years and her three sons. Judith was born in Brooklyn, New York, the only child of Sidney Rader and Gertrude (Sitomer) Rader. After completing Midwood High School, Judy attended the University of North Carolina and George Washington University before graduating from New York University. She spent most of her adult life in Rochester, New York, where she worked in health research, and after earning a Master in Public Health degree from the University of Rochester, on a variety of public health research projects. In addition to spending time with her family and many friends, Judy loved birdwatching, singing and reading; she was also active in the Friends of the Brighton Memorial Library, serving as co-president in 2004. She is survived by her husband Stanley of Watertown, Massachusetts and by son David Engerman and daughter-in-law Stephanie Wratten and their children Nina and Simon of New Haven, Connecticut, by son Mark and daughter-in-law Jill Engerman and their children Kaylin and Brandon of Concord, Massachusetts and by son Jeff Engerman and his children Maxwell and Eliana of Waltham, Massachusetts. A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, November 17th, at 11:00am, at Brighton Memorial Chapel, 3325 South Winton Road, in ROCHESTER, NY. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Judy's memory to Friends of the Brighton Memorial Library, 2300 Elmwood Avenue, Rochester, NY 14618 or to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, Massachusetts 01701. Levine Chapels, Brookline
