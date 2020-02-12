|
|
COON, Judith Flanders Died Tue., Feb. 4, 2020 at the age of 81. Judy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was a talented writer of both poetry and prose, a great cook, and an avid gardener. She found the Divine in Nature and in her relationships. She was a true and lifelong friend to so many. Judy was born in Boston on March 26, 1938, to Howard Nelson Flanders, Jr. and Frances Gilmore Flanders. She attended the Walnut Hill School before going to Mount Holyoke College, where she earned a BA and a Master's Degree. Judy married John Lewis Coon, III on July 11, 1960. The couple bought their first home in old Rexhame, Marshfield in 1967, which they kept until 2018, when they moved to Hingham. They also lived in Framingham and in Greenville, SC. They adopted their two children from The Cradle, in Evanston, IL, and for the rest of her life Judy donated, annually, to that institution. Judy died in hospice care after a prolonged illness. She was surrounded by family and died peacefully. She is survived by her husband John, her son Michael (Justine), and daughter Katherine, and her granddaughters Allison and Nicole LeTourneau, and her sister, Jane Flanders. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Steven Flanders. She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered. Visiting Hours: A Service will be arranged over the summer.
View the online memorial for Judith Flanders COON
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020