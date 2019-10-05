|
SCANLAN, Judith Fraser Age 74, of Westford, MA, formerly of Somerville, beloved wife of Gerard F. Scanlan for 42 years. Mother of Jennifer Scanlan of North Billerica, Victoria Scanlan MD, and Matthew and Luke Scanlan, all of Westford, Katrina Anderson and her husband Malen of Maynard. Daughter of the late Dr. John A. and Eleanor (Burns) Fraser. Sister of Anne, Martha, and Kathleen Fraser of Burlington (formerly of Somerville), Donald Fraser and his wife Cheryl of Marblehead, and the late Jane Finlay. Sister-in-law of Allan Finlay of Melrose.
Visiting Hours Sunday, 2-6 pm, at the E.E.Burns & Son Funeral Home, 204 Main St., MALDEN. Family and friends will gather for Judith's Funeral Mass, Monday, at 11:00 am, in St. Irene Church, 181 East St., Carlisle. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers and donations, save your money and take your loved ones out to dinner. She would have liked that. For guestbook and additional information, go to burnsfuneralhomemalden.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019