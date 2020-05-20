|
GRAY, Judith "Judy" (Lillibridge) Everybody had a "Judy Story" Of Waltham, May 13, 2020, passed away under palliative care at the age of 82. There was no one like her. She was adventurous, eclectic, eccentric, raw and incredibly fun. Everyone who knew her had a "Judy Story." She loved a good argument and a great cocktail even more. An experimental gourmet cook known for her chili as well as her infamous garlic fudge. Lover of travel and horse racing, she was always willing to offer sure-fire tips to fellow golfers. You could call her anytime day or night; she was there for you. Judy always said "God walks with me. He fills my needs not my greeds." "Growls" to her devoted husband Bill, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage, and "Grandy" to her grandchildren, her legacy is the unconditional love she provided. We celebrate with joy and thankfulness for her life. Judy is survived by her husband Bill Gray of Waltham, MA, her oldest daughter Lisa and her husband Marek Machalski and granddaughter Sophia Lewis of Washington. Judy is also survived by her youngest daughter Karen Gray Carruthers, son-in-law Bill Carruthers and her grandsons Tyler and Ryan Carruthers, all of Lexington, MA. Engaging in an act of fun and kindness would be the best way to honor her memory. A Celebration of her Life will take place at a later date. For the guestbook, www.Legacy.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020